The number of OTP Bank’s customers who made banking transactions through Internet Banking increased by 75% during the pandemic



The number of OTP Bank’s customers who made banking transactions through Internet Banking increased by 75% during the pandemic.

OTP Bank Romania announces a 75% increase in the number of customers who have made banking transactions through the Internet Banking service, OTPdirekt, in the interval 2020-2021, compared to 2019. According to OTP Bank’s data, in the last two years, the number of Internet Banking service users (...)