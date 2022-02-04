Free Now estimates a doubling of operations in Romania in 2022, driven by the dynamic evolution of ride hailing



Free Now estimates a doubling of operations in Romania in 2022, driven by the dynamic evolution of ride hailing.

FREE NOW, Europe’s leading multi-mobility platform, has seen a favourable development in ride hailing and has observed a dynamic recovery in this sector after the pandemic, estimating a doubling of the brand’s local operations in Romania in 2022. FREE NOW remains the multi-mobility platform that (...)