Delta Studio Invests EUR10M in 25,000-Sqm Logistic Center near Bucharest. Romanian home deco chain Delta Studio will in 2022 start building a new logistic center, of 25,000 square meters, for which it has already bought the land plot in Bolintin-Deal, near Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]