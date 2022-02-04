Swiss Capital Expects TeraPlast To Report RON607.8M Revenue, RON51.7M Net Profit In 2021

Swiss Capital Expects TeraPlast To Report RON607.8M Revenue, RON51.7M Net Profit In 2021. Brokerage firm Swiss Capital forecasts that building materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) ended 2021 with total revenue of RON607.8 million, up nearly 53.1% from 2020, and a net profit of RON51.7 million, up 61.5% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar daily based on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]