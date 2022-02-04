Masterbuild invests EUR 20 million in new logistics park north of Bucharest
Feb 4, 2022
Masterbuild - General Contractor & Developer said on February 4 that it would invest about EUR 20 million in a new logistics park of over 16,000 sqm. The park is developed on a land area of 34,000 sqm located north of Bucharest, in the Butimanu - Dambovita area. “The new logistics park will (...)
