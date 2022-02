TARA Interactive Aims To Double Turnover To Nearly RON8M And Staff Numbers In 2022

TARA Interactive Aims To Double Turnover To Nearly RON8M And Staff Numbers In 2022. Romanian software development company TARA Interactive, with 20 employees in Bucharest and ten in Chisinau, expects to end 2022 with a turnover of nearly RON8 million, double from over RON4 million in 2021, according to company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]