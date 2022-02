Masterbuild Set To Invest EUR20M In Logistics Park North Of Bucharest

Masterbuild Set To Invest EUR20M In Logistics Park North Of Bucharest. The company Masterbuild, general contractor & developer, plans to invest EUR20 million in a logistics park of over 16,000 square meters north of Bucharest, in Butimanu – Dambovita area, with direct access to national road DN1A, according to company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]