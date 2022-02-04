|
|
|
International Hotel of Sinaia Budgets 30% Higher Turnover in 2022
Feb 4, 2022
International Hotel of Sinaia Budgets 30% Higher Turnover in 2022.
Marius Vinatoru, marketing manager of International hotel of Sinaia, says 30% higher turnover has been budgeted for this year.
|
|
|
|
|