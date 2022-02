Stanleybet Capital Lists Its First Corporate Bonds Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Stanleybet Capital Lists Its First Corporate Bonds Issue On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Stanleybet Capital, a holding company that integrates and coordinates a network of sports betting agencies and slot machines, gambling halls and online gambling platforms, debuted on Friday (Feb 4) at the Bucharest Stock Exchange with its first issue of bonds worth RON20 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]