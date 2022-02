Fitch Ratings Revises Romanian Garanti Bank’s Outlook To Stable

Fitch Ratings Revises Romanian Garanti Bank’s Outlook To Stable. International rating agency Fitch Ratings has revised Garanti Bank S.A.’s (GBR) Outlook to Stable from Negative, while affirming the Romanian bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB-‘ and Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bb-‘, in line with data from the bank’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]