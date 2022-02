The King of Networking

The King of Networking. Oddly enough, the restaurant of networkers, lobbyists, and EU meetings in Brussels is called London, after a place that left the EU in 2021. There are certainly other similar places in the city, but this one is right near the European Parliament, in Place de Luxembourg ("Lux", for insiders). I'm here to meet Frank Schwalba-Hoth, a former MEP, nowadays a networker. [Read the article in HotNews]