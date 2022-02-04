HealthMin Rafila, Italian counterpart Speranza sign MoU for enhancing cooperation in public healthcare emergencies, preparedness and response to managing the pandemic

HealthMin Rafila, Italian counterpart Speranza sign MoU for enhancing cooperation in public healthcare emergencies, preparedness and response to managing the pandemic. Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila (photo R) and his Italian counterpart, Roberto Speranza, signed, on Friday, in Rome, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that provides for the development of the collaboration relations in the field between Romania and Italy, from public healthcare (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]