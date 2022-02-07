Dacian Ciolos stepping down as USR national chairman; Catalin Drula becomes interim chairman of the party

Dacian Ciolos stepping down as USR national chairman; Catalin Drula becomes interim chairman of the party. On Monday, Dacian Ciolos announced he was stepping down as the national chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR). The announcement was made at a meeting of the USR National Bureau, political sources told AGERPRES. The decision comes after on Monday, at another meeting of the National Bureau,