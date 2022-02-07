 
February 7, 2022

Ciolos: As long as I did not have support in the National Bureau for my project, I considered it natural and of common sense to submit my resignation
Feb 7, 2022

Ciolos: As long as I did not have support in the National Bureau for my project, I considered it natural and of common sense to submit my resignation.

Shortly after the Save Romania Union (USR) National Bureau rejected his political project to modernize the party, Dacian Ciolos officially announced his resignation from the position of USR national chairman during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Kiseleff boulevard no. 55. (...)

Furniture Maker Sortilemn Gherla Budgets 15% Growth in Revenue to EUR43M in 2022 Sortilemn (based in Gherla), one of the most important local suppliers of Sweden’s IKEA group, controlled by Austrian Michael Brandhuber, has budgeted about EUR43 million revenue for this year, up 15% on last year, the company (...)

Roofing Manufacturer Caretta Plans to Open New Showrooms in 2022 Caretta, a manufacturer of metal tile roofing, metal fencing systems and industrial hall elements, wants to open new showrooms in 2022, despite fears of further increases in raw material prices.

Blue Air To Resume Direct Flights From Cluj-Napoca To Constanta Starting June 2022 Airline Blue Air on Tuesday said it would resume seasonal regular flights from Cluj-Napoca to Constanta starting June 20, 2022.

One United Properties Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Bucur Obor Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) on Tuesday (Feb 8) completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the company Bucur Obor, the owner of shopping center Bucur Obor.

Online Store KooKoo Grocery Raises EUR500,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Round KooKoo Grocery, an online store engrossed in fast delivery from its own warehouses, in one or two hours, in Bucharest and Ilfov County, has raised EUR500,000 in a pre-seed funding round from Blueberry Muffin and an operating leasing of EUR250,000 from Autonom Inchiriere Echipament, as per a (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases count rises by 36.269 following over 113.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours A number of 36,269 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 19,311 more than the previous day, with over 113,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 3,856 (...)

Ascendia Switched To RON2.2M Net Profit In 2021 Local educational software producer Ascendia (ASC.RO) switched to a net profit of RON2.2 million in 2021, compared to a loss of RON751,186 in 2020.

 


