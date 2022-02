TeraPlast Ends 2021 with RON45M Net Profit and RON615M Revenue

TeraPlast Ends 2021 with RON45M Net Profit and RON615M Revenue. Construction material manufacturer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) ended 2021 with consolidated net profit (which does not include the impact of 2021 exits) of RON44.6 million, 40% higher than in 2020. Revenue rose by 55% to RON615 million, TeraPlast’s financial report published by the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]