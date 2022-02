Romania pays EUR 38 mln subscribed capital to Fondul Proprietatea

Romania pays EUR 38 mln subscribed capital to Fondul Proprietatea. The Romanian Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Romanian Government and the state, transferred at the beginning of February 2022 to Fondul Proprietatea (FP) the subscribed but unpaid share capital worth about RON 190 mln (EUR 38 mln). After the payment, it reached a stake of 5.96% of FP (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]