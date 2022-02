Romania’s insurance market up 24% in 2021

Romania's insurance market up 24% in 2021. The Romanian insurance market expanded by 24% to RON 14.3 bln (EUR 2.86 bln) gross written premiums in 2021, marking the highest annual advance in the last decade, Cristian Roşu, vice-president of the Financial Supervision Authority (ASF) for the insurance area, said, quoted by Agerpres.