Contract signed for Romania’s first motorway section over Carpathians

Contract signed for Romania’s first motorway section over Carpathians. On February 7, the National Road Company (CNAIR) signed the contract for the design and execution of section 2 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (A1), a 31-km section between Boita and Cornetu. It is the first motorway section over the Carpathians in Romania, and it should be completed by 2027. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]