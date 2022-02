Leader of reformist Romanian party USR resigns

Leader of reformist Romanian party USR resigns. MEP Dacian Cioloș, a former prime minister (2015-2017) and EU Commissioner for Agriculture (2010-2014), has resigned after only four months from the top position he held in the Romanian reformist party USR, Hotnews.ro reported. This may prompt a significant change in USR's positioning, with a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]