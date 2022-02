Former RO PM Citu "skeptical" about a second state-owned insurer

Former RO PM Citu "skeptical" about a second state-owned insurer. Former Romanian prime minister and head of the junior ruling party (Liberal Party PNL) Florin Citu expressed skepticism about the Government's intention to set up a new state insurance company. In this case, the other one (EximAsig) must be closed down, he added, News.ro reported. Eximasig, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]