Romgaz Hydrocarbon Production Up 11%, Electricity Production Down 31.7% YoY In 2021

Romgaz Hydrocarbon Production Up 11%, Electricity Production Down 31.7% YoY In 2021. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Tuesday said its hydrocarbon production grew by 11% and its electricity production declined by 31.7% year-over-year in 2021, in line with the company’s preliminary report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]