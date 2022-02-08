Deloitte study: consumer products companies aim to increase revenues in 2022. Inflation, supply chain struggles and labor shortages, the main challenges

Deloitte study: consumer products companies aim to increase revenues in 2022. Inflation, supply chain struggles and labor shortages, the main challenges. The majority of consumer products multinational companies (93%) have set revenue growth as their main objective this year compared to the previous year, as a result of the bold decisions adopted in 2021 which are now paying off, according to Deloitte 2022 Consumer Products Industry Outlook. They also estimate some challenges posed by persistent supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and rapidly rising costs. On the other hand, most respondents believe that 2022 will mark a battle for trust - 95% of them consider organizations that have high consumer trust are more resilient. [Read the article in HotNews]