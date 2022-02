Festivals in Romania: Steve Aoki joins lineup of Neversea

Steve Aoki will perform at this year's Neversea, the music festival scheduled to take place between July 7 and July 10 on a beach in Constanţa, on the coast of the Black Sea. He joins a lineup that includes Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Don Diablo. Tchami, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]