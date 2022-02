Tax Office Pays RON5.9B In VAT Refunds In 4Q/2021, Up 14% Vs 4Q/2019

Tax Office Pays RON5.9B In VAT Refunds In 4Q/2021, Up 14% Vs 4Q/2019. The Romanian State refunded RON5.9 billion in value-added taxes to companies in the fourth quarter of 2021, a record amount for this period of the year and 14% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, in line with data from Romania's tax administration agency (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]