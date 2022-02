Romania Insurance Market Grows 24% YoY To RON14.3B In 2021

Romania Insurance Market Grows 24% YoY To RON14.3B In 2021. Romania’s insurance market ended 2021 with underwritten gross premiums of RON14.3 billion (nearly EUR2.86 billion), seeing the biggest annual growth of the last decade, of 24%, versus 2020, said Cristian Rosu, vice-president of the country’s financial supervisory authority (ASF) on the insurance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]