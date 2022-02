Lofty Pets Ends 2021 With EUR200,000Turnover, Up 35% YoY

Lofty Pets Ends 2021 With EUR200,000Turnover, Up 35% YoY. Lofty Pets, a pet grooming business founded by Andreea Darbouli and Elena Negrila in 2015, reported a turnover of EUR200,000 at end-2021, up nearly 35% on the year, and for 2022, it eyes a turnover of almost EUR300,000, company officials said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]