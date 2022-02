Deloitte: Nine In Ten FMCG Companies Expect Higher Costs In 2022 Amid Rising Inflation

Deloitte: Nine In Ten FMCG Companies Expect Higher Costs In 2022 Amid Rising Inflation. Companies operating in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry have set revenue growth as their main objective in 2022 compared to 2021, as a result of the decisions adopted in 2021 which are now paying off, according to Deloitte 2022 Consumer Products Industry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]