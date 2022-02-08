Survey: Large Companies In Romania Risk Losing Valuable Human Resources Unless They Invest In Staff
Feb 8, 2022
Survey: Large Companies In Romania Risk Losing Valuable Human Resources Unless They Invest In Staff.
Large companies in Romania risk losing valuable employees unless they start to increase investments in employee retention and skills development, while resource management, digitalization and efficiency will become increasingly important in the new context generated by the pandemic, in line (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]