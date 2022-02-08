GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily cases count rises by 36.269 following over 113.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours

A number of 36,269 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 19,311 more than the previous day, with over 113,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 3,856