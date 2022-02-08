PNL’s Citu: Price capping would immediately result in shortages. PSD’s Ciolacu: Bill to cap basic food prices will be advanced after a discussion with hypermarkets and producers



PNL’s Citu: Price capping would immediately result in shortages. PSD’s Ciolacu: Bill to cap basic food prices will be advanced after a discussion with hypermarkets and producers.

Liberal Senate leader Florin Citu on Tuesday said that price capping would immediately result in shortages, as no producer would be willing to invest in an industry with price controls, but that Romania is not moving in that direction. “The price capping discussion happened before, in 2020, when (...)