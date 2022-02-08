Ascendia Switched To RON2.2M Net Profit In 2021

Local educational software producer Ascendia (ASC.RO) switched to a net profit of RON2.2 million in 2021, compared to a loss of RON751,186 in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]