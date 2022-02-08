|
Blue Air To Resume Direct Flights From Cluj-Napoca To Constanta Starting June 2022
Feb 8, 2022
Blue Air To Resume Direct Flights From Cluj-Napoca To Constanta Starting June 2022.
Airline Blue Air on Tuesday said it would resume seasonal regular flights from Cluj-Napoca to Constanta starting June 20, 2022.
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Furniture Maker Sortilemn Gherla Budgets 15% Growth in Revenue to EUR43M in 2022
Sortilemn (based in Gherla), one of the most important local suppliers of Sweden’s IKEA group, controlled by Austrian Michael Brandhuber, has budgeted about EUR43 million revenue for this year, up 15% on last year, the company (...)
Roofing Manufacturer Caretta Plans to Open New Showrooms in 2022
Caretta, a manufacturer of metal tile roofing, metal fencing systems and industrial hall elements, wants to open new showrooms in 2022, despite fears of further increases in raw material prices.
One United Properties Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Bucur Obor
Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) on Tuesday (Feb 8) completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the company Bucur Obor, the owner of shopping center Bucur Obor.
Online Store KooKoo Grocery Raises EUR500,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Round
KooKoo Grocery, an online store engrossed in fast delivery from its own warehouses, in one or two hours, in Bucharest and Ilfov County, has raised EUR500,000 in a pre-seed funding round from Blueberry Muffin and an operating leasing of EUR250,000 from Autonom Inchiriere Echipament, as per a (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases count rises by 36.269 following over 113.000 tests performed nationwide in the past 24 hours
A number of 36,269 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 19,311 more than the previous day, with over 113,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 3,856 (...)
Ascendia Switched To RON2.2M Net Profit In 2021
Local educational software producer Ascendia (ASC.RO) switched to a net profit of RON2.2 million in 2021, compared to a loss of RON751,186 in 2020.
DefMin Dincu: Over 100 US military have already arrived in Romania, for preparations
Over 100 US military have already arrived in Romania, in order to ensure the logistics of providing accommodations for the US troops that will arrive in our country in the near future, the Minister of Defence, Vasile Dincu, said during a press conference on Tuesday, at the “Dr. Carol Davila”... (...)
