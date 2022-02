One United Properties Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Bucur Obor

One United Properties Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Bucur Obor. Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) on Tuesday (Feb 8) completed the acquisition of a majority stake in the company Bucur Obor, the owner of shopping center Bucur Obor. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]