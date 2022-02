Romanian radical party AUR announces street protests on February 27

Romanian radical party AUR announces street protests on February 27. George Simion, co-president of Romanian radical party AUR, announced that the party will hold a "mega protest" against President Klaus Iohannis and the Government on February 27, "similar to those in Canada, with trucks, tractors and cars." Simion and his party are trying to capitalize on (...)