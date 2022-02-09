Éminence grise of Romanian radical party AUR, Calin Georgescu, probed for holocaust denial

Călin Georgescu, en route to becoming honorary president of radical party AUR and constantly promoted as the party's perpetual candidate for the prime minister seat, is going to be probed in a criminal case opened by the General Prosecutor's Office following his public statements in favour of