Eurobank's Romanian EUR 65 mln real estate portfolio is up for sale

Eurobank's Romanian EUR 65 mln real estate portfolio is up for sale. Greek investment fund Grivalia, which merged with Eurobank, helping it settle the non-performing loan portfolio, has decided to sell its real estate portfolio inherited from the banking group in Bucharest and Iasi, valued at over EUR 65 mln, according to Profit.ro. The Eurobank group bought (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]