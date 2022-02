UiPath-powered Druid virtual assistants enter Middle East market

UiPath-powered Druid virtual assistants enter Middle East market. Druid, a company that produces virtual assistants powered by UiPath RPA technology, has partnered with Omnix International, a provider of end-to-end digital solutions in the Middle East, as part of its strategy to expand into new foreign markets. "The partnership with Omnix will help us (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]