EC approves Covid-19 state-aid for Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori
Feb 9, 2022
EC approves Covid-19 state-aid for Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori.
The European Commission approved on February 8 a state aid amounting to EUR 43.6 mln for the Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori to compensate the losses suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release of the Community Executive. "This measure will allow (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]