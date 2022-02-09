EC approves Covid-19 state-aid for Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori

EC approves Covid-19 state-aid for Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori. The European Commission approved on February 8 a state aid amounting to EUR 43.6 mln for the Romanian passenger railway company CFR Calatori to compensate the losses suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release of the Community Executive. "This measure will allow (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]