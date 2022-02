Bucharest Stock Exchange joins ESG fever with first companies rated

Bucharest Stock Exchange joins ESG fever with first companies rated. The first ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) scores on the local capital market have been available since February 8 on the BVB Research Hub platform of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), at a time when ESG assets are increasingly in demand. But the ESG rush is, on the other hand, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]