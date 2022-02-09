Romania's Romgaz produced 11.2% more gas in 2021, still less than in 2019



Total hydrocarbon production of Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz rose by 11.2% YoY to 32.5 mln barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2021, and the volume of gas from domestic production delivered to the market increased even more (by 12.7% YoY) to 4.97 bln cubic meters. The (...)