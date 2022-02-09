Romanian startup Tokinomo secures USD 1.7 mln in funding for global expansion of new retail media solutions

Tokinomo, the Romanian startup that creates and distributes interactive solutions for in-store advertising campaigns, has secured USD 1.7 million in funding from member investors of TechAngels, Early Game Ventures and IPP. The investment will be used to create new solutions and accelerate