MApN: American squad begins final preparations for deployment to Romania

MApN: American squad begins final preparations for deployment to Romania. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the US Land Forces’ joint forces detachment that will arrive in Romania on Wednesday, has begun its final preparations for deploying from Germany, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed. The approximately 1,000 American soldiers will join the existing US (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]