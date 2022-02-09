 
Cegeka Romania announces the launch of the third edition of the Cegeka Academy program
Cegeka Romania announces the launch of the third edition of the Cegeka Academy program.

Cegeka, a Belgian-based IT&C solutions provider, announces the third edition of Cegeka Academy, an educational program designed for students in their final years or master’s degrees at technical faculties in Bucharest. The program is limited to 50 students and will last 12 weeks, from March (...)

