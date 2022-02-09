Romanian crowdfunding platform Rōnin announces strategic partnership with BRK, one of the largest brokerage firms in the country



Romanian crowdfunding platform Rōnin announces strategic partnership with BRK, one of the largest brokerage firms in the country.

The two companies will work together to support innovation and the investment environment in Romania Rōnin, the investment platform that supports entrepreneurs in various fields to develop and finance their business ideas, announces a long-term partnership with BRK, one of the largest brokerage (...)