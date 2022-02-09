Three-Month ROBOR Rises to 3.53% a Year on Feb 10Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May 2019, grew to 3.53% a year on Thursday (Feb 10), 7.29% above the Wednesday (Feb 9) rate, central bank data showed on (...)
Agroland Expects RON241M Sales and RON13M Profit in 2022Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agricultural and food business entrepreneurial group, estimates total sales of RON241 million and a net profit of RON13 million for 2022, according to the budget that will be submitted to shareholders for approval on April (...)
Teilor appoints Giani Kacic as CFO of the company at the global levelTEILOR, the chain of luxury jewelry stores present across the CEE region, announces the appointment of Giani Kacic as the CFO of the company. With over 23 years of professional experience in the financial field, spanning multiple industries such as pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and real estate, (...)
BRD-SocGen Ends 2021 with RON1.27B Net ProfitBRD-SocGen, the third largest bank on the Romanian market by assets, ended 2021 with a net profit of RON1.27 billion, up 34% on the previous year, while net banking income stood at RON2.95 billion, up from RON2.92 billion in (...)