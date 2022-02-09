Tradesilvania Hires Former National Office for Prevention and Control of Money Laundering Official

Romanian-held cryptocurrency investment and digital asset management company Tradesilvania has recruited Mihaela Dragoiu, a former director with Romania's National Office for Prevention and Control of Money Laundering, to supervise its regulation and legal compliance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]