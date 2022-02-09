TomTom Traffic Index: Bucharest is one of the most congested cities in the world



TomTom Traffic Index: Bucharest is one of the most congested cities in the world.

Bucharest continues to be one of the most congested cities in the world, according to the TomTom Traffic Index for 2021. With an average congestion level of 50%, the Romanian capital ranks eighth at the global level and sixth in Europe. It is also the city with the worst car traffic in the (...)