GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 27.346 following over 94.698 tests performed in the past 24 hours. First 500 patients receive innovative antiviral medicine Molnupiravir, for free



A number of 27,346 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 8,923 fewer than the previous day, with over 94,698 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 3,402 (...)