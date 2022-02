ANIS: Romania’s Software And IT Industry Contributes EUR13.6B To Country’s GDP

ANIS: Romania’s Software And IT Industry Contributes EUR13.6B To Country’s GDP. Romania’s software and services industry contributes approximately 6.2% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which amounts to almost EUR13.6 billion. as per a survey by the company Roland Berger for the Romanian Employers Association in the Software Industry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]