New EUR100M Wind Farm in Iasi, First Green Project in 2022. Nord Wind Power is the project company that broke the ice this year, obtaining the first technical permit to connect to the grid in 2022 for a wind farm in Iasi that, if completed, is estimated to be worth around EUR100 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]